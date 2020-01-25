Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading Up 9.2%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.97, 780,118 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 619,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?