Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

SBBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 486,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,256. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

