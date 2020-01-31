Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. Stryker has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 163,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 150,105 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

