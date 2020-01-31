Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Stryker stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.61. 134,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.10 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 85.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Stryker by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 163,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

