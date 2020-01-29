Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.03. Stryker also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.00-9.20 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.45.

SYK traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.30. 2,185,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. Stryker has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.53 and a 200 day moving average of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners