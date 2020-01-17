Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,195% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 138,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,332. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $877.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

