SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

