Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.66. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $950.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

