Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $950.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. ValuEngine downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

SUBCY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.66. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund