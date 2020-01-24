Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 195.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

