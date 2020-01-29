Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPH traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 242,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. MHI Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPH. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

