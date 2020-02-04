Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

