Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.57 ($18.11).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €14.63 ($17.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.27. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.22.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: Commodities