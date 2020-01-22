SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 207,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 264,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $25.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

