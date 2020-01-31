SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 32,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.31.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

