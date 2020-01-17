SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Trading Down 0.4%

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.02, approximately 3,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

