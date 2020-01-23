Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1655 per share by the bank on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

