Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SMFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 789,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

