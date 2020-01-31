Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMFG. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

SMFG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 55,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

