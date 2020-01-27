Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Summer Infant stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,753. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

