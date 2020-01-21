Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Given $26.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMMF shares. ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Summit Financial Group news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.01. 14,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The company has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Financial Group (SMMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com