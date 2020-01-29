Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.08 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers