Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

