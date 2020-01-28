Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Lifted to Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins began coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

SMMCF stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

