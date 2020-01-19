Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

