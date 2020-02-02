Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 5.2%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.97, 1,611,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 775,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,199.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $1,490,355. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,782,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,015 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,458 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

