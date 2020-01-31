Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Summit Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Summit Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 310.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 821.4%.

SMLP opened at $3.18 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMLP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?