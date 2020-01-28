Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 79.4% in January

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.04% of Summit State Bank worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

