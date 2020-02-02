SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 90,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.20. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. Analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

