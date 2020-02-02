Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.90 and traded as low as $14.06. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 46,584 shares traded.

SUHJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

