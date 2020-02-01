Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.96.

SLF stock opened at C$62.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1,311.69, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$46.12 and a twelve month high of C$63.95.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,938,754.02. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,045,188 in the last ninety days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

