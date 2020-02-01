SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of SXC opened at $5.88 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $477.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?