SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

