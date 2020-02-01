SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunCoke Energy traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.88, 2,397,751 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 977,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after buying an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 344,976 shares in the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.7% during the third quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

