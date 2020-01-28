SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SXC opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

