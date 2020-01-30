Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on SU shares. GMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.19. 1,216,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.85. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

