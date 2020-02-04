Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SU opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

