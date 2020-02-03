Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SU opened at C$40.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.84. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, GMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.00.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total transaction of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 in the last three months.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

