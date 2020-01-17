Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Citigroup

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CSFB lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$44.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.75. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total value of C$848,166.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 in the last 90 days.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

