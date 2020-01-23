SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $$9.16 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

