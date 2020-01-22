SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce $53.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year sales of $205.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $217.72 million, with estimates ranging from $210.50 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

