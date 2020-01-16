SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SNDE stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

