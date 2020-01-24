SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

