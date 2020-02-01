Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 41.5%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped 41.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 9,281,255 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 1,775,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SNDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Cash Flow