Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Update

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth about $910,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth about $710,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDL opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

