Sunland Group (ASX:SDG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.76 ($1.25) and last traded at A$1.77 ($1.25), approximately 47,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.78 ($1.26).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.65 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

About Sunland Group (ASX:SDG)

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

