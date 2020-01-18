Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) Lock-Up Period To End on January 21st

Sunnova Energy International’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 21st. Sunnova Energy International had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NOVA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,077,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,289,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

