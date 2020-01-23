Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.84

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 9799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,524,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread