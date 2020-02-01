Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44, approximately 172 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

SNPTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

