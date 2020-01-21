Sunoco LP Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:SUN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sunoco in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon acquired 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

